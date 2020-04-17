



The “Dear Evan Hansen” Broadway series at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore has been postponed.

The musical was originally scheduled from May 5-17.

“We ask that all ticket holders hold on to your tickets as we work through these details. We will be in touch as soon as possible with an update on the status of this event,” the theater said in a statement.

“Please rest assured, if we are unable to find a new date for DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and must cancel this engagement, ticket holders will be notified and offered account credits and refunds,” the statement continued. “We will notify ticket holders via email and will also post any updates at BaltimoreHippodrome.com and on our social media channels.”

Many Baltimore and Maryland attractions and theaters have had to cancel or postpone shows in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In uncertain times, it is art that we turn to for escapism, joy, and comfort, said Ron Legler, President of The Hippodrome Theatre.” “We are looking forward to welcoming you back into the theatre in the very near future. When that day arrives, and this intermission comes to an end, the thrill that live theater brings will feel more special than ever before.”

