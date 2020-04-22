Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Staff at the University of Maryland Medical Center ate well Wednesday afternoon.
It was all thanks to donations from Nando’s dropped off 660 free meals to thank all the doctors and nurses on the front lines of this pandemic.
This is a small part of a greater giveaway. Nando’s is giving away food to hospitals near all of its locations. That’s more than 40,000 free meals in the DMV area alone.
