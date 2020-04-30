BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public School is backing a request by the Council of the Great City Schools to the U.S. Congress seeking $200 billion in new funding for local school systems in the next coronavirus relief bill.
City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises joined 62 other big-city school leaders in signing a letter to Capitol Hill calling for more funds for schools. It includes:
- $175 billion in Educational Stabilization Funds to be distributed to the local level through the Title I formula
- An additional $13 billion for the Individual with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA)
- $12 billion in additional Title I program funding
- $2.0 billion for E-Rate, and emergency infrastructure funds that include public schools
“The Council’s request to Congress is fully aligned with the needs of students not only in Baltimore City but also our peers in urban school districts nationwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed City Schools to employ extraordinary measures to provide students with learning experiences regardless of neighborhood, economic status, or other needs. Meals, computers, and learning technology are stretching our budgets in ways we could never have anticipated,” Santelises said. “We are supportive of the Council’s request because it reflects what many school districts are feeling. Baltimore City Public Schools knows we have the support of our congressional representatives, and we are hopeful their colleagues respond to the plea of school districts nationwide.”
City Schools have 80,000 students in its system, all who are on a distance learning curriculum.
They are currently offering a pass, incomplete grading option for the fourth quarter of the school year.
Maryland schools are closed until at least May 15. The state has not given any official indication on whether or not school buildings will remain closed for the rest of the year.
