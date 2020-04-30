ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland state flag is lowered to half-staff for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Gov. Larry Hogan’s order, the flag will remain at half-staff on Friday for Fallen Heroes Day and Saturday for Healthcare Heroes Day and will return to full-staff by sunset on Sunday.
“Today, our state marks a solemn milestone—more than 1,000 Marylanders have lost their lives to COVID-19. I have ordered flags lowered to half-staff to commemorate their lives and to honor their memories. They will never be forgotten.” He said in a statement on Thursday.
The state has events planned throughout the weekend to honor health care workers, first responders and essential workers.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over Baltimore.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that during “Healthcare Heroes Day” they will light the parts of the city and statehouse blue.
