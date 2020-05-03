



For the past three days, the number of hospitalizations has gone down in Maryland.

And while the state sees the number of cases continuing to rise, Gov. Larry Hogan said it’s because of the new tests from South Korea and is expected.

“We just saved the lives of thousands of Marylanders by getting those half-million tests from Korea,” Gov. Hogan said.

Tests from South Korea are working throughout the state.

“We have those Korean tests without our National Guard and with our federal partners,” He said.

Maryland on Sunday recorded over 25,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,100 deaths.

Dozens protested Saturday, demanding the state reopen.

“Now, I didn’t wake up in Communist China and I didn’t wake up in North Korea this morning and tomorrow morning I should be able to wake up and got to the church of my choice and worship any way I choose,” said. Rep. Andy Harris (R-Dist. 1)

“He’s obviously got the right to say whatever crazy things he wants to say,” Gov. Hogan responded.

The governor spoke on CNN on Sunday and acknowledged the pressure to reopen the state.

“People are getting frustrated and they have been inside of their homes and especially we want to get them outside enjoying some fresh air,” Gov. Hogan said.

As crowds gathered in Baltimore’s Fells Point on Saturday, it made social distancing difficult if not impossible.

“It’s one of the things we’re concerned, as you see this happening around the country as states try to open in a safe way,” Gov. Hogan said.

Three Maryland delegates and several pastors and businesses have filed a lawsuit

The group wants the economy back open so people can return to work.

Again, the governor urges everyone to keep to social distancing and to only leave their homes for essential reasons.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.