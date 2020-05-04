



There are now more than 26,400 coronavirus cases and 1,216 deaths reported in Maryland, according to new data released Monday morning.

According to the state health department, there are now 26,408 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,216 people have died from the virus, with 101 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 946 cases confirmed since Sunday.

More than 110,000 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus, and 1,695 people have been released from isolation.

Hospitalizations rose slightly since Sunday, now at 1,649 people hospitalized. At this time, there are 1,086 people in acute care and 563 people in intensive care, slightly down for the fourth day in a row.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 5,199 people have ever been hospitalized.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 20783 in Prince George’s County is the zip code with the most cases in the state.

Top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:

20783, 859 cases, Prince George’s

20906, 547 cases, Montgomery

20706, 491 cases, Prince George’s

20902, 462 cases, Montgomery

20904, 454 cases, Montgomery

20784, 425 cases, Prince George’s

21215, 404 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City

20782, 397 cases, Prince George’s

20785, 357 cases, Prince George’s

21228, 331 cases, Baltimore

Deaths have been reported in every Maryland county except Caroline, Garrett and Somerset.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany:126 (12)

AA:2,018, (93) 8*

Balt City:2,411, (120) 9*

Balt County:3,448, (136) 15*

Calvert:171, (10) 1*

Caroline:98

Carroll:506, (47)

Cecil:194, (10)

Charles:651, (47) 3*

Dorchester:75, (2)

Frederick:1,038, (55) 7*

Garrett:4

Harford: 491, (10) 6*

Howard: 992, (21) 1*

Kent: 95, (7)

MoCo: 5,384, (274) 27*

PG: 7,598, (271) 13*

QA: 63, (8)

St. Mary’s: 168, (7)

Somerset:35

Talbot:45, (1)

Wash:237, (6)

Wicomico:480, (10)

Worcester:80 (2) 1*

Data N/A:(67) 10*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 385

10-19: 769

20-29: 3,184 (8)

30-39: 4,550 (17) 1*

40-49: 4,696 (30) 3*

50-59: 4,687 (85) 8*

60-69: 3,569 (191) 12*

70-79: 2,424 (296) 14*

80+: 2,144 (519) 54*

Data not available: (70) 9*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 9,147 (503) 33*

Asian (NH): 547, (41) 3*

White (NH): 5,873, (503) 52*

Hispanic: 4,892 (81) 4*

Other (NH): 1,040, (18)

Data not available: 4,909, (70) 9*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 13,936 (581) 55*

Male: 12,472 (635) 46*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.