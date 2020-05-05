



There are now more than 27,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,300 deaths reported in Maryland, according to new data released Tuesday morning.

There have been 709 new cases- down for the fourth day in a row. There were 74 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, there are now 27,117 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,290 people have officially died from the virus, with 100 probable deaths.

More than 112,000 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus, and 1,810 people have been released from isolation.

There are currently 1,693 people hospitalized, up slightly from 1,649 on Monday. There are 1,120 people in acute care and 573 in intensive care.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 5,337 people have ever been hospitalized due to the illness.

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 20783 in Prince George’s County is the zip code with the most cases in the state.

Here are the top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:

20783, 890 cases, Prince George’s

20906, 576 cases, Montgomery

20706, 508 cases, Prince George’s

20902, 479 cases, Montgomery

20904, 465 cases, Montgomery

20784, 444 cases, Prince George’s

20782, 416 cases, Prince George’s

21215, 415 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City

20785, 367 cases, Prince George’s

21224, 354 cases, Baltimore

Deaths have been reported in every Maryland county except Caroline, Garrett and Somerset.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany:129 (12)

AA:2,045, (98) 9*

Balt City:2,609, (124) 9*

Balt County:3,430, (142) 15*

Calvert:174, (10) 1*

Caroline:99

Carroll:513, (52)

Cecil:195, (13)

Charles:660, (47) 3*

Dorchester:76, (2)

Frederick:1,071, (59)7*

Garrett: 4

Harford: 499, (15) 4*

Howard: 1,010, (22) 1*

Kent: 95, (7)

MoCo: 5,541, (292) 28*

PG: 7,831, (280) 15*

QA: 65, (8)

St. Mary’s:170, (7)

Somerset:37

Talbot:45, (1)

Wash:238, (6)

Wicomico:500, (11)

Worcester:81 (2) 1*

Data N/A:(80) 7*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:



0-9: 398

10-19: 791

20-29: 3,287 (9)

30-39: 4,687 (17) 1*

40-49: 4,841 (32) 3*

50-59: 4,820 (86) 9*

60-69: 3,636 (199) 12*

70-79: 2,465 (311) 14*

80+: 2,192 (553) 55*

Data not available: (83) 6*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 9,424 (521) 35*

Asian (NH): 565, (44) 3*

White (NH): 6,129, (537) 51*

Hispanic: 5,144 (83) 5*

Other (NH): 937, (19)

Data not available: 4,918, (86) 6*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 14,316 (619) 54*

Male: 12,801 (671) 46*

