



The Lord Baltimore Hotel will host positive coronavirus patients who have mild symptoms and cannot isolate in Baltimore.

Mayor Jack Young made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday, saying that the city has seen a 21% increase in cases since May 1.

“As of this morning, the city has 2609 cases, 423 people have hospitalized with COVID-19 and 120 deaths, Young said. “We remain focused on continuing to scale up our response to this emergency to ensure residents of our city have the resources and support they need.”

The triage and isolation service is for patients who do not require hospitalization.

“This includes residents who live in a multi-generational household, congregate living settings, individuals experiencing homelessness, and the housing insecure,” Young added. “We will be accepting referrals from hospitals and medical partners.”

The public-private partnership is between the city, the University of Maryland Medical System and the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

“I want to thank the Lord Baltimore hotel for their partnership in this important work. They have opened their doors to help vulnerable residents and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

The city health department and local hospitals will determine who may need to stay at the hotel. Meals and cleaning services will also be provided to those patients.

“This is a significant step in our continued work to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said the city’s health commissioner Letitia Dzirasa. “By accepting referrals from hospitals for people who due to their living situations may have difficulty self-isolating this partnership will reduce the number of interactions among residents who have tested positive with those who are negative.”

