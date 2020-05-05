BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city officials reminded residents to continue to mind the state’s stay at home order as the city saw a 21% increase in coronavirus cases since Monday.
“As the weather begins to warm, we acknowledge that it will be increasingly difficult for residents who abide by the stay at home order,” said the city’s health commissioner Letitia Dzirasa. “Just this past weekend, we saw a number of house party and cookout invitations go out on social media.”
Dzirasa reminded residents that if they are inviting friends over for a cookout, graduation ceremony, Cinco de Mayo or Mother’s Day brunch, they are putting themselves, their friends, family and neighbors at risk of contracting COVID-19.
“Do not go out, unless it is for an essential reason. If you are celebrating, consider connecting with your friends and family virtually,” she added. “If you’re going outside to get some fresh air get some exercise or walk the dog. Please remember to abide by social distancing measures and wear face cloth covering over your nose and your mouth.”
