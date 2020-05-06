



ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — There are now more than 28,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,300 deaths reported in Maryland, according to new data released Wednesday morning.

According to the state health department, there are 28,163 cases confirmed in the state, up 1,046 cases since Tuesday. Currently, 1,338 people have died from the virus, with 99 probable deaths reported.

More than 115,000 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus and 1,903 people have been released from isolation.

Hospitalizations saw a slight plateau in new cases, only up 14 since Tuesday. There are currently 1,707 people hospitalized in the state from the virus, with 1,123 in acute care and 584 in intensive care.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 5,497 people have been hospitalized.

Governor Larry Hogan will speak at 3 p.m. with updates on the state’s actions against the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 20783 in Prince George’s County is the zip code with the most cases in the state.

Here are the top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:

20783, 944 cases, Prince George’s

20906, 597 cases, Montgomery

20706, 525 cases, Prince George’s

20902, 511 cases, Montgomery

20904, 479 cases, Montgomery

20784, 468 cases, Prince George’s

20782, 435 cases, Prince George’s

21215, 427 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City

21224, 386 cases, Baltimore

20785, 378 cases, Prince George’s

Deaths have been reported in every Maryland county except Caroline, Garrett and Somerset.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany:129 (12)

AA:2,085, (99) 9*

Balt City:2,752, (131) 9*

Balt County:3,527, (149) 14*

Calvert:184, (10) 1*

Caroline:101

Carroll:521, (55)

Cecil:200, (13)

Charles:670, (49) 3*

Dorchester:79,(2)

Frederick:1,108, (61) 7*

Garrett:4

Harford: 532, (17) 4*

Howard: 1,061, (24) 1*

Kent: 94, (8)

MoCo: 5,790, (304) 29*

PG: 8,135, (296) 15*

QA: 67, (8)

St. Mary’s:186, (7)

Somerset:39

Talbot:45, (1)

Wash:251, (7)

Wicomico:517, (11)

Worcester:86 (2) 1*

Data N/A:(72) 6*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:



0-9: 416

10-19: 834

20-29: 3,474 (9)

30-39: 4,894 (17) 1*

40-49: 5,031 (33) 3*

50-59: 4,996 (87) 9*

60-69: 3,734 (207) 11*

70-79: 2,524 (325) 14*

80+: 2,260 (585) 55*

Data not available: (75) 6*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 9,648 (542) 34*

Asian (NH): 580, (48) 3*

White (NH): 6,280, (562) 51*

Hispanic: 5,394 (91) 5*

Other (NH): 986, (17)

Data not available: 5,275, (78) 6*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 14,848 (648) 55*

Male: 13,315 (690) 44*

