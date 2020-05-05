



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — M&T Bank will contribute $200,000 to the Maryland Food Bank and Capital Area Food Bank to help them buy and distribute food to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and related economic crisis throughout Maryland and Greater Washington area.

M&T has committed to match funds up to $100,000 for each food bank raised during virtual food drives benefiting the two food banks. A virtual food drive for the Maryland Food Bank has already raised about $500,000 with another opportunity to contribute set for May 5 during the Giving Tuesday Now global movement.

The Capital Area Bank plans to raise at least $170,000 during an online fundraiser on May 5 as well.

“Right now, the need for food is surpassed only by the need for health care,” said Augie Chiasera, M&T’s regional president for Greater Baltimore. “Since the demand is unlike anything we’ve seen before, the decision to again support the Maryland Food Bank and its mission to feed those who need help now was an easy one to make.”

Since 2003, M&T Bank has contributed $685,000 – including this latest donation — to the Maryland Food Bank, which serves the Eastern Shore, Central Maryland and Western Maryland, the bank said.

Anyone interested in contributing to the Maryland Food Bank’s virtual food drive can make an online donation or text “HUNGER” to 31996.

Donations to the Capital Area Food Bank’s online fundraiser can be made on the food bank’s website.

WJZ is also working with the Maryland Food Bank to host a virtual food drive that is ongoing.

Your online donation will help make sure there is enough food for all of our neighbors in need. Please visit https://mdfoodbank.fenly.org/drive/wjz-virtual-food-drive/ to make a donation.

“M&T takes pride in understanding what is important to our customers, employees and the communities we serve,” said Cecilia Hodges, M&T’s regional president for Greater Washington. “We know that providing meals to those affected by this crisis is among the most important things our communities are facing right now.”

