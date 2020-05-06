CORONAVIRUS IN MDOver 28K COVID-19 Cases, 1,300 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Weis Markets is joining a number of other grocery chains in the fight against hunger.

At checkout, customers have the option of rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar, or donating a voucher to help support families in need.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Weis Markets’ “Fight Hunger Campaign”, benefits regional food banks throughout its seven-state market, including the Maryland Food Bank.

WJZ is also working with the Maryland Food Bank to host a virtual food drive that is ongoing.

Your online donation will help make sure there is enough food for all of our neighbors in need. Please visit https://mdfoodbank.fenly.org/drive/wjz-virtual-food-drive/ to make a donation.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

