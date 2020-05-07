Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rite Aid will now have two COVID-19 testing sites operating out of Baltimore stores, the chain announced Thursday.
The self-swab sites will be located at 5624 Baltimore National Pike and 5804 Ritchie Highway, and they will be open starting May 11.
Adults 18 years of age or older, even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible to pre-register and schedule a time slot on the company’s website to be tested.
Find out how to sign up for an appointment here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.