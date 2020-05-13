



The U.S. Naval Academy held the first of its swearing-in ceremonies for the Class of 2020 Tuesday.

USNA released photos from the event that showed the graduates maintaining social distancing during the in-person event. The ceremony didn’t include families and wasn’t open to the public.

PHOTOS: USNA Swearing-In Ceremony

The 200 new junior officers, known as Navy ensigns and Marine Corps second lieutenants, were dressed in uniform took their oath outdoors in Tecumseh Court.

The Naval Academy will host four more swearing-in ceremonies on May 14, May 16, May 18 and May 20 ahead of their virtual graduation ceremony on May 22.

The groups will also move out of Bancroft Hall, their dorms, while the are getting sworn-in.

Most colleges and universities switched to virtual-only graduations due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Naval Academy opted to do the event in person in smaller groups.

While the event didn’t have the same fanfare as the ceremonies of the past, the new junior officers did get to throw their caps in the air at the end of the ceremony.

Parents and families shared their excitement on social media after the event.

“Proud that my son Tyler Cain was there today to graduate. Thanks to all of the USNA staff for working out a plan so all could have a well-deserved ceremony! Class of 2020 will find a way or make one! Go Navy!” tweeted one mother.

Each ceremony is being filmed and the video will be released on May 22.

The Naval Academy canceled all of its other commencement week activities.