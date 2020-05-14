LATESTGov. Larry Hogan To Lift Maryland's Stay At Home Order Friday Evening
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations remain flat Thursday morning as Maryland reports nearly 36,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

According to state officials, there are a total 35,903 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, an increase of 1,091 since Wednesday.

However, both the number of current hospitalizations and patients in ICU slightly decreased. Hospitalizations are now at 1,538, down 12 from Wednesday and ICU cases are down three to 569.

A total of 1,748 people have died from this virus in Maryland, the state also reported Thursday, and there are 118 probable deaths.

Of the 6,553 total patients hospitalized, 2,569 have been released from isolation.

More than 142,500 people tested negative for the virus.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 150 (13)
Anne Arundel 2,661 (126) 9*
Baltimore City 3,505 (183) 9*
Baltimore County 4,290 (207) 16*
Calvert 225 (12) 1*
Caroline 183
Carroll 619 (62)
Cecil 291 (17)
Charles 796 (57) 2*
Dorchester 104 (2)
Frederick 1,325 (78) 6*
Garrett 6
Harford 663 (28) 4*
Howard 1,285 (38) 2*
Kent 125 (14)
Montgomery 7,548 (397) 40*
Prince George’s 10,449 (379) 19*
Queen Anne’s 106 (9)
St. Mary’s 271 (9)
Somerset 51
Talbot 64 (1)
Washington 305 (9)
Wicomico 754 (17)
Worcester 127 (4) 1*
Data not available (86) 9*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 671
10-19 1,299
20-29 4,685 (10) 1*
30-39 6,475 (20) 3*
40-49 6,440 (48) 4*
50-59 6,033 (116) 9*
60-69 4,487 (271) 12*
70-79 3,004 (428) 14*
80+ 2,809 (771) 66*
Data not available (84) 9*
Female 18,780 (871) 63*
Male 17,123 (877) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 11,328 (708) 40*
Asian (NH) 703 (60) 5*
White (NH) 7,479 (731) 57*
Hispanic 7,864 (137) 6*
Other (NH) 1,708 (22) 1*
Data not available 6,821 (90) 9*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

