ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations remain flat Thursday morning as Maryland reports nearly 36,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.
According to state officials, there are a total 35,903 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, an increase of 1,091 since Wednesday.
However, both the number of current hospitalizations and patients in ICU slightly decreased. Hospitalizations are now at 1,538, down 12 from Wednesday and ICU cases are down three to 569.
A total of 1,748 people have died from this virus in Maryland, the state also reported Thursday, and there are 118 probable deaths.
Of the 6,553 total patients hospitalized, 2,569 have been released from isolation.
More than 142,500 people tested negative for the virus.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|150
|(13)
|Anne Arundel
|2,661
|(126)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|3,505
|(183)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|4,290
|(207)
|16*
|Calvert
|225
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|183
|Carroll
|619
|(62)
|Cecil
|291
|(17)
|Charles
|796
|(57)
|2*
|Dorchester
|104
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,325
|(78)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|663
|(28)
|4*
|Howard
|1,285
|(38)
|2*
|Kent
|125
|(14)
|Montgomery
|7,548
|(397)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|10,449
|(379)
|19*
|Queen Anne’s
|106
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|271
|(9)
|Somerset
|51
|Talbot
|64
|(1)
|Washington
|305
|(9)
|Wicomico
|754
|(17)
|Worcester
|127
|(4)
|1*
|Data not available
|(86)
|9*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|671
|10-19
|1,299
|20-29
|4,685
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|6,475
|(20)
|3*
|40-49
|6,440
|(48)
|4*
|50-59
|6,033
|(116)
|9*
|60-69
|4,487
|(271)
|12*
|70-79
|3,004
|(428)
|14*
|80+
|2,809
|(771)
|66*
|Data not available
|(84)
|9*
|Female
|18,780
|(871)
|63*
|Male
|17,123
|(877)
|55*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|11,328
|(708)
|40*
|Asian (NH)
|703
|(60)
|5*
|White (NH)
|7,479
|(731)
|57*
|Hispanic
|7,864
|(137)
|6*
|Other (NH)
|1,708
|(22)
|1*
|Data not available
|6,821
|(90)
|9*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.