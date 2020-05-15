LATESTWhat's Open, What's Closed In Maryland? As State Lifts Stay At Home Order At 5 p.m.
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Chopper 13 was over the scene of protestors gathering in downtown Annapolis earlier Friday afternoon.

Gov. Larry Hogan is set to lift the state’s stay-at-home order, relaxing some restrictions including outdoor activities, retail store operations and some religious services.

However, not all jurisdictions are reopening under the governor’s plan.

Who’s Open, Who’s Closed: County-By-County Breakdown As Maryland Reopens

Anne Arundel County is opening with a modified plan, and Baltimore City is staying under its stay-at-home order.

