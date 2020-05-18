COVID-19 In Md:15-year-old Baltimore girl dies from coronavirus as cases near 40K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Naval Academy, Talkers, US Naval Academy


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy induction for the incoming pledge class of 2020 has been pushed back several days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The academy said the induction will now be held between June 29 and July 2. It had been scheduled to start on June 25.

“Induction is being shifted by one week in order to take the necessary, precautionary steps to safely induct and train the Class of 2024 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean S. Buck said in a news release.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Family members and friends will not be allowed to attend the induction, officials said.

Once the new plebes arrive, they will be required to take part in a two-week “restriction of movement.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply