ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy induction for the incoming pledge class of 2020 has been pushed back several days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The academy said the induction will now be held between June 29 and July 2. It had been scheduled to start on June 25.
“Induction is being shifted by one week in order to take the necessary, precautionary steps to safely induct and train the Class of 2024 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean S. Buck said in a news release.
Family members and friends will not be allowed to attend the induction, officials said.
Once the new plebes arrive, they will be required to take part in a two-week “restriction of movement.”
