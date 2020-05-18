COVID-19 In Md:15-year-old Baltimore girl dies from coronavirus as cases near 40K
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland has now conducted 200,000 COVID-19 tests, the governor announced Monday morning.

Gov. Larry Hogan has said expanding testing capacity is one of the building blocks to move forward in reopening the state more as time goes on,

Maryland received 500,000 COVID-19 tests from a lab in South Korea at the end of April, a move secured in part by the governor’s wife, First Lady Yumi Hogan. The tests cost Maryland $9 million.

The state also continues to announce more testing sites, including three new ones open starting Monday in Germantown, Randallstown and Dundalk.

In April, the state had reported 71,000 tests had been administered in the state. Now, a month later, that number has more than doubled.

The state recently lifted its stay-at-home order, but there are several jurisdictions that say they aren’t ready to fully open up with phase one of the governor’s plan.

