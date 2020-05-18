ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland has now conducted 200,000 COVID-19 tests, the governor announced Monday morning.
The State of Maryland has now conducted over 200,000 #COVID19 tests. Expanding our testing capacity is one of our critical building blocks to recovery, and we continue to increase testing efforts at community-based sites and in response to high-priority outbreaks and clusters.
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 18, 2020
Gov. Larry Hogan has said expanding testing capacity is one of the building blocks to move forward in reopening the state more as time goes on,
Maryland received 500,000 COVID-19 tests from a lab in South Korea at the end of April, a move secured in part by the governor’s wife, First Lady Yumi Hogan. The tests cost Maryland $9 million.
The state also continues to announce more testing sites, including three new ones open starting Monday in Germantown, Randallstown and Dundalk.
LIST: Maryland Coronavirus Testing Sites: Drive-Thrus, Triage Tents & More
In April, the state had reported 71,000 tests had been administered in the state. Now, a month later, that number has more than doubled.
The state recently lifted its stay-at-home order, but there are several jurisdictions that say they aren’t ready to fully open up with phase one of the governor’s plan.
WJZ has a full list with a county-by-county breakdown here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.