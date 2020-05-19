WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — As the unofficial start to summer approaches, countless pools in Maryland remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Montgomery County officials said neither indoor nor outdoor pools will be allowed to reopen on Memorial Day weekend as is tradition.
Private pools in the county have also been ordered to remain closed.
No reopening date has been set.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
In Westminster, the city’s recreation and parks department said Tuesday the municipal pool won’t reopen at all for the 2020 season.
“This was not an easy decision, but the health and well-being of all our members, visitors and staff is important to us. We hope that after this Summer there will be clear guidance on how to safely re-open for 2021,” the department wrote on Facebook.
In Anne Arundel County, Arundel Olympic Swim Center and North Arundel Aquatic Center will be closed until further notice.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.