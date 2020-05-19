



Baltimore County officials on Tuesday confirmed the death of 15-year-old Daryana Dyson was linked to coronavirus.

Dyson died Saturday at Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

In a press release, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said it was the first pediatric death in the county associated with the virus, but Daryana is the first child to die from COVID-19 in Maryland as well.

According to Olszewski, the teen had symptoms of an inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 infection, Kawasaki disease, that has been documented in children in New York and other locations.

“Any loss of life from this virus is tragic, but the loss of a child is devastating. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of this young person,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “This is a stark reminder that this virus spares no one, and that we all must remain vigilant in our efforts to stay home, socially distance, and limit the spread of this deadly disease.”

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to Daryana’s mother and aunt Monday.

“This is real,” her aunt said. “I didn’t think it was just so dangerous until this situation. She was healthy. No pre-existing nothing. We want everybody to know that she was just courageous, independent.”

Daryana’s loved ones also want people to know that young people are susceptible.

“Stay home because once you’re gone, you can’t come back. There’s no coming back. People are going to mourn you for a while then that’s it. You’re just a memory,” her aunt said.

Baltimore County officials reiterated that people should practice social distancing and wear masks when they can.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is real, it is here, and it is lethal,” said Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, Baltimore County Health Officer. “Our children and our most vulnerable residents need all of us to do our part to safeguard them from this unrelenting adversary.”

A candlelight vigil in her memory is set for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the O’Donnell Heights community. The family urged people to social distance during the vigil to celebrate her life.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.