BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) — The Maryland Department of Health reports at least four cases, one of which was fatal, of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C, the inflammatory syndrome linked to coronavirus.
MIS-C is a severe inflammatory syndrome where pediatric patients present with features similar to Kawasaki disease, according to a national health alert issued last week from the CDC. MIS-C appears to be rare and most children who get COVID-19 will not develop MIS-C, according to the CDC.
Daryana Dyson, a 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County, is the first reported pediatric death link to COVID-19. County and state officials say Dyson had MIS-C.
“MDH is working with federal, regional, and local health departments to remain updated on this evolving situation and to identify any additional cases of MIS-C in Maryland,” state health officials said in a statement.
The CDC said it was still gathering information about the cases.
“There is limited information currently available about risk factors, pathogenesis, clinical course, and treatment for MIS-C. CDC is requesting healthcare providers report suspected cases to public health authorities to better characterize this newly recognized condition in the pediatric population.”
The advisory provides a case definition to guide doctors:
- An individual aged under 21 years presenting with fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and evidence of clinically severe illness requiring hospitalization, with multisystem (more than 2) organ involvement (heart, kidney, renal, respiratory, blood, gastrointestinal, dermatologic or neurological); AND
- No alternative plausible diagnoses; AND
- Positive for current or recent SARS-CoV-2 infection by RT-PCR, serology, or antigen test; or COVID-19 exposure within the 4 weeks prior to the onset of symptoms
- Fever above 38.0°C (100.4F) for 24 hours or more
- Abnormal blood tests including: an elevated C-reactive protein (CRP), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), fibrinogen, procalcitonin, d-dimer, ferritin, lactic acid dehydrogenase (LDH), or interleukin 6 (IL-6), elevated neutrophils, reduced lymphocytes and low albumin
- Some individuals may fulfill full or partial criteria for Kawasaki disease but should be reported if they meet the case definition for MIS-C
- Consider MIS-C in any pediatric death with evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection
Read the CDC health alert about MIS-C here: https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2020/han00432.asp