TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County announced appointment-free testing at the Maryland State Fairgrounds would start at 11 a.m. Thursday.
But just before the testing site opened, it was already at capacity.
“Appointment-free testing at the Maryland State Fairgrounds has reached capacity. We will have new information about additional testing in the near future,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski tweeted.
A line of cars was lined outside the Timonium fairgrounds hours before the testing site was set to open Thursday.
During a press conference Thursday morning, the county’s health officers said they were expecting 1,000 people at the site.
On Friday, appointment-free testing will be available at the Glen Burnie and Hyattsville vehicle emissions testing sites. Next week, appointment-free testing will be available at the Clinton VEIP site.
