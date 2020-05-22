



The number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome sickening children across the country is continuing to grow, but now it’s also showing up in young adults.

The Maryland Department of Health is now reporting six cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children, a rare illness linked to the coronavirus. Now, not only is it being seen in kids and teens, but also some in their 20s.

Dr. Kwang Sik Kim at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine said doctors are still learning more about the illness.

RELATED STORIES:

“All the detailed informations are still missing,” Dr. Sik Kim said.

Patients are showing up with features similar to Kawasaki disease.

“Rash, eyes get red, palms and soles get red and swollen,” Dr. Sik Kim said.

Other symptoms include fever, abdominal pain and vomiting. It first emerged overseas, and then in New York where at least 157 possible cases are being investigated and three children have died.

”This Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome is more frightening than COVID respiratory illness because it inflames the heart,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Baltimore County officials on Tuesday confirmed the death of 15-year-old Dar’yana Dyson was linked to coronavirus.

Dyson died Saturday at Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was receiving treatment for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

The Maryland Department of Health is investigating additional reports. The severe effects from it are rare, but health experts said the disease shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“It can affect the heart muscle, so they’re going into signs of heart failure, so having trouble breathing and if a parent notices that, then they should call 911,” Dr. Rachel Plotnick, a GBMC Pediatrician, said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.