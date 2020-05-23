ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Dozens of groups will share $1.8 million to help them support crime victims in Maryland amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services announced the federal funds would help more than 60 different organizations continue serving vulnerable populations despite challenges brought on by COVID-19.
The funding will help the organizations, “address immediate needs for victims of crime and victim service providers during the pandemic,” according to a news release.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
“Victim services are essential services in Maryland always, and especially during this pandemic,” Glenn Fueston, the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, said in the release. “The funding made available by our office will allow for service providers to remove obstacles to victim safety, self-sufficiency, and knowledge of resources that can save lives. Our goal for this funding is to support innovations that will benefit Marylanders for years to come.”
The groups range from non-profits to county governments and healthcare providers.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.