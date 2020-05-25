



A small business on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is stepping up in the fight against the coronavirus after landing a multimillion-dollar federal contract to supply nursing homes across the country with personal protective equipment.

Stevensville-based Federal Resources told WJZ it’s now supplying more than 40 million pieces of protective gear, including masks and surgical gowns, to nursing homes.

The company, which normally supplies products and services to the military, is now helping those on the front lines of another battle.

“We were tasked to deliver two weeks of 14 total days of supplies for over 15,000 nursing home locations for the workers,” president and owner Robert McWilliams said.

The $134 million federal contract tasks Federal Resources with supplying more than 40 million pieces of protective equipment to those 15,000 nursing homes in just 60 days.

Each care package includes 1.2 million pairs of protective eyewear, 12.8 million medical gowns, more than 13 million masks and 64.4 million pairs of gloves.

McWilliams said the company is up for the challenge.

“Because the demand and the supply and raw materials change so rapidly, we on the fly have to find new manufacturers and vet new products almost daily to keep our supply chain going,” he said.

McWilliams called the contract monumental for his business, adding it’s all hands on deck as employees work around-the-clock to get their hands on gear they can pack up and distribute.

“We see the sacrifice they make, and we absolutely are putting in the time and effort to make that sacrifice to get the equipment in their hands to do their job more safely effectively and efficiently,” he said.

The company’s first shipment went out earlier this month and the second shipment will go out in June.

