OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Due to restrictions on gatherings this Memorial Day because of the coronavirus, an Owings Mills church hosted a drive-thru cookout.
Cars pulled up to the Uproar Church on Red Run Boulevard Monday afternoon for some hot dogs fresh off the grill and other food items.
The church said it’s a challenging time but they wanted to find a creative way to bring the community together.
“We’re here for the community, we want to create an event that is going to get people excited but also making sure that we’re remembering those that have sacrificed for us to have to have these very different freedoms,” human resources director Ursula Thomas said.
On Sunday afternoons, the church also holds a food pantry, offering bags of groceries with fresh produce and frozen goods for those in need.
