



Despite pleas from Baltimore Mayor Jack Young to stay home, President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Fort McHenry at noon for a Memorial Day ceremony.

The mayor has said multiple times over the last week he had hoped the president would change his mind about the visit,

Protestors in a car caravan yelled “Stay home Donald Trump, we don’t want you here,” speaking out against the planned visit as they drove to Fort McHenry on Sunday. They said Monday will be their time to follow Mayor Jack Young’s order to stay home.

Mayor Young later voiced he thought the president was “violating the law,” by coming while the city is under a stay-at-home order, and that he could be setting a better example by staying home.

“The City of Baltimore remains under a Stay at Home order that was put in place to help safeguard our residents from the dangers associated with COVID-19,” He said. “We have worked closely with our health professionals to educate the public about the benefits of social distancing and staying home, unless leaving for an essential reason, like visiting a doctor or picking up groceries.”

Just hours before the event is set to begin, Council President Brandon Scott is also calling on the president to stay home and “set the right example,”

“Less than one year ago, you called the late Congressman Elijah Cummings a ‘brutal bully’ and said that Baltimore was ‘a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess,’” writes the Council President Scott. “As a proud son of our great city, I am stating in the strongest terms that you should cancel your trip, out of respect to Congressman Cummings and to all the people of Baltimore.”

He continues in a letter to the president that if he does choose to come, to bring supplies and funding to the city.

“Respectfully, I request that you not visit Baltimore. However, if you choose to do so, I ask that you consider bringing the following with you: 100,000 tests for COVID-19; $25 million to support Baltimore small businesses impacted by COVID-19; $150 million to help Baltimore close the projected fiscal gap resulting from this pandemic; and $30 million to jump start the build out of Baltimore’s municipal broadband network to close the digital divide.”

Gov. Larry Hogan won’t be meeting up with the President at Fort McHenry Monday as Memorial Day also marks the governor’s birthday, which he’s like to spend with his family.

The president is scheduled to take part in the ceremony at noon. WJZ will be live with coverage of the event.

