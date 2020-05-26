ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s approval rating has surged amid the coronavirus, a new Gonzales poll released Tuesday found.
The poll, which included 810 registered voters who are likely to vote in the fall, showed Hogan’s approval rating to be 78 percent, up eight percent from a poll released in early March.
The Republican governor’s approval rating was higher among Democrats than among members of his own party: 82 percent of Democrats, 74 percent of independents and 71 percent of Republicans thought Hogan was doing a good job.
Hogan has been one of the country’s most popular governors in multiple polls; a Morning Consult survey released in January found he had the second-highest approval rating of any U.S. governor.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- More Than 60 Percent Of Marylanders Think Coronavirus-Related Restrictions Were ‘About Right’, Poll Finds
- Hogan Remains Second-Most Popular Governor Despite Slight Approval Rating Dip
- Gonzales Poll: President Trump Approval Rating In Maryland At 42 Percent
At the federal level, President Donald Trump’s approval rating sunk two points to 40 percent while his disapproval rating climbed three points to 58 percent.
As the 2020 presidential election looms, the president trails presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 24 points, the poll found.