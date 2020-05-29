BALTIMORE (CNN/WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby defended her decision to quickly charge the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who is handling the George Floyd investigation in Minnesota, drew comparisons between the two cases.
“We have to do this right. We have to prove it in a court of law,” Freeman said Thursday. “And I will just point to you the comparison with what happened in Baltimore in the Gray case. It was a rush to charge, it was a rush to justice, and all of those people were found not guilty.”
Mosby, however, said that there was never a rush to charge related to the Freddie Gray case. She said her office should not be used by Hennepin Co. prosecutor to “justify his inaction” in the George Floyd case.
Statement from State's Attorney Mosby in response to Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman. pic.twitter.com/xftioA1zMt
— Baltimore SAO (@BaltimoreSAO) May 29, 2020
“Saying that there was ‘a rush to charge, a rush to justice’ in the Freddie Gray case is demonstrably false,” Mosby said. “I stand by the decision I made 12 days after Freddie Gray was killed. I didn’t have video footage of a murder — evidence any prosecutor would dream of.”
“Mr. Freeman needs to own his decisions and be courageous enough to decide whether or not to prosecute and pursue justice for the murder of George Floyd,” Mosby added.
This year marked five years since Freddie Gray died and the Baltimore uprising that followed.