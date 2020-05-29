ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — After announcing the state’s restaurants can serve customers outdoors, Gov. Larry Hogan issued another emergency order Friday expanding services for alcohol providers in Maryland.
State-licensed manufacturers of alcohol, including breweries, wineries and distilleries, will now be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages in outdoor seating areas, consistent with the same Department of Health directives for restaurants and bars.
They still have to follow the same guidelines, including seating people six feet apart from each other, only seating six people at a time at a table and follow the same sanitation guidelines as restaurants and bars.
The state will also allow third-party shipment to customers by carriers such as FedEx or UPS, which means people can order from these wineries, breweries and distilleries to their own homes.
