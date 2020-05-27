



Gov. Larry Hogan announced that youth day camps, low-contact outdoor sports practices and outdoor pools can reopen with some restrictions starting Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m.

Hogan announced the lifting of more coronavirus-related restrictions Wednesday after he said the state has seen a steady plateau of COVID-19 numbers over a 24-day period.

RELATED STORIES:

Youth Day Camps can resume outdoor activities with capacity limitations of 10 people or less per group and campers must practice social distancing and other CDC guidelines.

Camps must create spaces where both campers and staff can physically distance.

Outdoor pools can also reopen with strict safety guidelines, including 25% capacity restrictions and strict physical distancing and sanitation measures. Patrons will be required to sign-in and sign-out of pools and pools will be required to post signage warning anyone who is sick not to enter.

Drive-in theaters can also reopen on Friday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Limited low-contact outdoor practices that are focuses on individual skill building and with limited group sizes will also be permitted. However, coaches should limit the touching of shared equipment and gear and be sure to make sure physical distance when not actively engaged in playing.

Hogan also announced that restaurants and social groups, like VFWs and Elks Lodges, could operate outdoor dining starting Friday as well.

If things continue to trend positively, Hogan said that Maryland could officially move into Stage 2 next week.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.