Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Baltimore County said they’re speeding up the permitting process for restaurants hoping to set up outdoor table service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Baltimore County said they’re speeding up the permitting process for restaurants hoping to set up outdoor table service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, the county said it has put together a group of people from various agencies to expedite the permitting and approval process.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Once approved, the businesses will be able to offer outdoor seating until January 31, 2021. Businesses with existing permits do not need to re-file.
For more information about how to file an application, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.