



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland is just under 55,000, and the number of people currently hospitalized continues to decline, state numbers released Wednesday morning show.

As of Wednesday, the state health department reported a total of 54,982 confirmed cases and 2,519 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, up 807 and 45 from Tuesday respectively.

The number of hospitalizations, meanwhile, decreased from 1,148 on Tuesday to 1,109 on Wednesday. Of those, 638 were in acute care and 471 were in intensive care. Just over 9,100 hospitalizations have been reported since the pandemic began.

The number of current hospitalizations is at its lowest level since April 14, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 54,982 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 380,716 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 9.5%. Number of persons tested negative: 272,643

The state has also conducted 380,716 coronavirus tests, of which 272,643 were negative. That dropped the state’s positivity rate to 9.5 percent, down just over a percent from the day before and below ten percent for the first time since late March, Hogan’s office said.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 182 (17) Anne Arundel 4,009 (169) 9* Baltimore City 5,801 (258) 8* Baltimore County 6,457 (350) 16* Calvert 348 (19) 1* Caroline 265 (1) Carroll 940 (93) 3* Cecil 381 (24) Charles 1,152 (74) 1* Dorchester 147 (3) Frederick 2,005 (102) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 901 (48) 3* Howard 2,004 (56) 5* Kent 178 (19) Montgomery 11,924 (593) 40* Prince George’s 15,738 (542) 23* Queen Anne’s 162 (12) St. Mary’s 536 (27) Somerset 75 (3) Talbot 103 (3) Washington 486 (16) Wicomico 959 (30) Worcester 219 (12) 1* Data not available (48) 5*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,393 10-19 2,473 (1) 20-29 7,621 (12) 1* 30-39 10,225 (31) 4* 40-49 9,868 (75) 3* 50-59 8,879 (179) 10* 60-69 6,461 (401) 11* 70-79 4,134 (626) 17* 80+ 3,928 (1,148) 71* Data not available (46) 5* Female 28,654 (1,241) 65* Male 26,328 (1,278) 57*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 15,856 (1,043) 42* Asian (NH) 1,048 (98) 6* White (NH) 10,757 (1,057) 61* Hispanic 14,155 (238) 7* Other (NH) 2,765 (33) Data not available 10,401 (50) 6*

