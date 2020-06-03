BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heat and humidity Wednesday is setting the stage for a severe weather threat this afternoon.

The high will be 94 and it will feel like 98.

#mdwx Hunker down, here comes the heat. Ya hear? pic.twitter.com/1h6vqBTW1x — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) June 3, 2020

A cold front will be moving into the area, creating the perfect atmosphere for thunderstorms.

The futurecast is showing the line of storms, which may include heavy downpours, could be in our area by dinner time through bedtime. The Baltimore metro region is in a slight or marginal risk for severe weather, except for parts of Cecil County, which are under an enhanced risk.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Harford and Cecil counties through 3 p.m.

#mdwx The severe threat this afternoon is real. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/GsxgSrcXv1 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) June 3, 2020

According to the National Weather Service, scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening near the PA line. Damaging winds and large hail appear to be the main threats.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Thursday afternoon and evening through Saturday. The coast is clear by Sunday.