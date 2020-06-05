OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — The mayor of Ocean City is reminding the public that practicing physical distancing and following other safety guidelines shouldn’t stop just because you’re on vacation.
Mayor Rick Meehan released a video urging people to adhere to the town’s safety guidelines while visiting the beach town
“We are looking forward to summer and welcoming visitors back to Ocean City, but it’s important to remind everyone that you can’t press pause on safety while you’re on vacation,” said Mayor Meehan. “We want this to be a summer to remember, in a year that we certainly won’t forget, which means we all need to keep Ocean City moving forward. Continue physical distancing and follow all the rules and guidelines from the CDC and State of Maryland. We want our residents and visitors to enjoy our beach, Boardwalk, shops, restaurants and hotels, but please make your top priority keeping yourself and others healthy and safe.”
He said while its tempting to “forget all your troubles” when people visit the beach town for vacation, but by being a little extra cautious, visitors can help keep the town, each other’s families moving forward as the state continues to fight the virus.
He encouraged people to visit ococean.com for more information on how the town is staying safe as vacation season is upon them.
The city has already released plans for social distancing activities, including a weekly drive-in movie event starting in mid-June. A local bar and grill has purchased “bumper tables” to encourage socially distant dining.
Thousands of people traveled to Ocean City, Maryland, for a Memorial Day weekend vacation and large crowds were seen hitting the boardwalk. Groups of ten or more were prohibited by law, and masks are recommended but not required.
