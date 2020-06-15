BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Normal trash pickup will resume in Baltimore after operations were suspended at a city facility due to the coronavirus, the public works department said Monday.
The department said it “began mobilizing other sanitation crews within the Bureau of Solid Waste” last week after suspending operations at the Eastside Sanitation Yard. Officials suspended recycling pickup for three weeks beginning June 9 after a significant number of employees at the yard tested positive for COVID-19.
Curbside Recycling Suspended Three Weeks Across Baltimore After ‘Significant’ Number Of COVID-19 Cases At Eastern Sanitation Yard
Other employees who were on leave were called back to address the worker shortage. Employees from other agencies are also helping out.
“Permission leave was revoked and workers have returned in sufficient numbers to address to trash collection backlog,” the department said in a news release.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The department expects collections will be back to normal this week.
Recycling pickup is still suspended.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.