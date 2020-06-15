BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County will move to the second phase of Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery coronavirus reopening plan Friday at 5 p.m., county officials said Monday evening.
In a news release, County Executive Marc Elrich and County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said the county “has achieved its benchmarks” and will reopen Friday evening.
Reopening Maryland: What’s Open, What’s Closed County-By-County
The county will begin allowing restaurants to open indoor dining at 50 percent capacity in addition to outdoor seating. Gyms, retail stores, salons, barbershops and nail salons will all be allowed to open with capacity capped at one person per 200 square feet.
Churches will be able to hold indoor worship services with limited capacity.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Senior centers, libraries, theaters and recreational facilities will remain closed.
Montgomery County continues to have the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases of any county in the state. As of Monday, the state health department reported 13,657 confirmed cases in the county.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.