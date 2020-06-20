BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Shiand Miller and three-year-old Shaniya Gilmore Friday.
Devon Sample, of the 4800 block of Melbourne Road, is charged with first-degree murder in the case. Police said Sample is the father of Miller’s unborn child.
Investigators said Sample was taken into custody shortly after the pregnant mother and her daughter were discovered shot to death in the 200 block of Boswell Road on Friday.
Family members of the victims told WJZ Friday Miller was eight months pregnant.
3-Year-Old Girl, Pregnant Mother Killed In SW Baltimore Shooting, Family Says
In a statement Saturday morning, Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the murder “tragic.”
“This is a tragic situation where family and friends are left suffering and mourning over the loss of loved ones. I want to commend the hard work of our dedicated Homicide detectives for quickly apprehending the suspect for this despicable act of violence. I can only pray that family and friends of the victims and our city can begin the healing process,” he said.
Police are still investigating the case and have not released a possible motive.
Detectives are still seeking assistance from neighbors as they try to determine what led to the shooting. They are also trying to obtain any video footage and are asking anyone who may have driven through the 200 block of Boswell Road at around 11 p.m. on the evening of June 18 to call 410-396-2100.