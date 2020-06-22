DARNESTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a house fire in Montgomery County that caused more than $400,000 in damage Monday evening, officials said.
The fire happened around 4:45 p.m. on Haddonfield Drive in Darnestown. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out in the home’s attic.
~445p Haddonfield Dr, Darnestown, house struck by lightning, fire involved large attic & contents, damage >$400K ($200K contents/$200K structure, no injuries, pic.twitter.com/bvQwx24PoN
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 22, 2020
In total, the flames caused more than $200,000 in damage to the home and $200,000 to its contents, officials said.
The people inside the home were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.
One family is displaced by the fire.
