BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain and power outages to parts of Maryland Monday evening.

Temperatures in the upper 80s and high humidity helped to fuel some strong to severe storms that are moving through parts of the state. Those storms are producing heavy downpours and damaging winds.

Baltimore looks to get in on the storms around dinnertime. After 8 p.m., things will start to quiet down.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Washington and Frederick counties until 6:45 p.m. Parts of Baltimore City as well as Baltimore and Harford counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore, Howard, and Baltimore City in MD until 6:15pm. @wjz #mdwx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) June 22, 2020

Due to the heavy rain, a flash flood warning is in effect for portions of Baltimore, Howard and Prince George’s Counties until 7:45 p.m. A flash flood warning is also in effect for parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore County until 8:15 p.m. Behind the storms, a flash flood watch is in effect for portions of Montgomery and Howard counties until 10 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for Baltimore, Howard, and Prince Georges County in MD until 7:45pm Monday. @wjz #mdwx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) June 22, 2020

Officials in Howard County are urging people in Historic Ellicott City to seek higher ground immediately.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Howard County. Residents of historic Ellicott City are urged to seek higher ground immediately. Motorists should avoid driving through and standing, rising or rushing waters. — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) June 22, 2020

More than 3,500 BGE customers were without power as of just before 6 p.m., the majority of which were in Howard County.

In Montgomery County, officials reported trees and power lines were downed due to the storms.

Beltway near btwn Rt355 & Old Georgetown Road, Several trees down, some lanes https://t.co/8owdloQK7m pic.twitter.com/8dmAqiRkEZ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 22, 2020

Maryland has another chance at seeing some storms on Tuesday.

