ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 3,000 people have died from coronavirus in Maryland.

According to new numbers released Thursday morning, 3,001 people have died from the virus as a total of 65,777 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state.

“As we continue to safely reopen, it is important to remember that this crisis is still not behind us. More than 65,000 Marylanders have been infected, and more than 3,000 Marylanders have now lost their lives to this deadly virus. We mourn each and every loss,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 5.05% which is down from the previous two days, when it had increased slightly.

There are 511 people still hospitalized across the state with 209 in the ICU, which is down from Wednesday.

Although hospitalizations continue to decline, Hogan said residents must remain vigilant.

“Because of our early and aggressive actions, Maryland is better positioned for an economic comeback than nearly every other state in America. Our unemployment rate is more than one-third better than the national average. We have led, and will continue to lead, on the road to economic recovery,” the governor said.

“Now more than ever, as we begin to come into contact with more people, we must all continue to remain vigilant,” Hogan added. “Our health and economic recovery depends on all of us continuing to exercise personal responsibility in order to keep ourselves, our family members, our neighbors, and our coworkers safe. We encourage all Marylanders to get tested, wear a mask, and practice physical distancing.”

A total of 603,597 coronavirus tests were given to people of which 433,182 were negative.

Of the 10,683 people hospitalized over the span of the pandemic, 4,874 have been released from isolation.

A breakdown by county:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 203 (17) Anne Arundel 4,985 (193) 8* Baltimore City 7,258 (318) 9* Baltimore County 7,710 (438) 22* Calvert 403 (25) 1* Caroline 302 (3) Carroll 1,101 (107) 2* Cecil 460 (28) 1* Charles 1,350 (84) 2* Dorchester 184 (5) Frederick 2,441 (109) 7* Garrett 10 (1) Harford 1,078 (58) 3* Howard 2,453 (78) 5* Kent 194 (22) 1* Montgomery 14,381 (691) 40* Prince George’s 18,249 (645) 24* Queen Anne’s 215 (16) St. Mary’s 610 (48) Somerset 85 (3) Talbot 119 (4) Washington 653 (26) Wicomico 1,055 (40) Worcester 278 (15) 1* Data not available (27) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,937 10-19 3,307 (1) 20-29 9,616 (16) 1* 30-39 12,290 (39) 5* 40-49 11,708 (95) 3* 50-59 10,376 (230) 13* 60-69 7,408 (481) 13* 70-79 4,717 (732) 17* 80+ 4,418 (1,382) 74* Data not available (25) 2* Female 34,142 (1,464) 68* Male 31,635 (1,537) 60*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 18,918 (1,224) 45* Asian (NH) 1,284 (116) 6* White (NH) 12,887 (1,269) 67* Hispanic 17,833 (328) 8* Other (NH) 3,277 (33) Data not available 11,578 (31) 2*

