BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are still looking for people to come forward with information about the shooting deaths of a pregnant mother and her 3-year-old daughter in southwest Baltimore.
Detectives continue to investigate the murders of Shiand Miller and her 3-year-old daughter Shaniya Gilmore. Miller, who was eight months pregnant, and her daughter were found dead inside a car in the 200 block of Boswell Road on June 19.
RELATED STORIES:
- 3-Year-Old Girl, Pregnant Mother Killed In SW Baltimore Shooting, Family Says
- Police Arrest Devon Sample In Murder Of 3-Year-Old Shaniya Gilmore, Pregnant Mother Shiand Miller
- Devon Sample, Charged In Murder Of Pregnant Woman And Her 3-Year-Old Daughter, Held Without Bail
The father of Miller’s unborn baby Devon Sample were charged in their murders.
Police are looking for more evidence and eyewitness in these case. They are looking for anyone that may have been walking or driving in the area.
Investigators are still looking for any information from those who may have been walking or driving in this area during the evening and overnight hours. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 26, 2020