CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop Below 500, Less Than 200 In ICU As Cases Top 66K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are still looking for people to come forward with information about the shooting deaths of a pregnant mother and her 3-year-old daughter in southwest Baltimore.

Detectives continue to investigate the murders of Shiand Miller and her 3-year-old daughter Shaniya Gilmore. Miller, who was eight months pregnant, and her daughter were found dead inside a car in the 200 block of Boswell Road on June 19.

The father of Miller’s unborn baby Devon Sample were charged in their murders.

Police are looking for more evidence and eyewitness in these case. They are looking for anyone that may have been walking or driving in the area.

