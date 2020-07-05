BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven restaurants in Canton have now temporarily closed due to employees testing positive for the coronavirus.
Southern Provisions announced Saturday they will be closing effective immediately after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain closed until “we are confident we can reopen safely,” they said in a Facebook post.
They hired Phoenix Technologies to disinfect their entire restaurant on Sunday.
“We are doing everything in our power to make sure Southern Provisions is completely sanitized before any staff or guest enter the building!” they said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
On Facebook, Lee’s Pint and Shell, Cowboy Row and Looney’s Pub all wrote on July 1 they would close their doors for the safety of employees and customers.
Lee’s Pint and Shell wrote last Monday morning that three of its employees tested positive. They will stay closed “until we can ensure everyone’s safe return.”
“To ensure the safety of the rest of our staff and customers, we are going to close immediately so that our entire staff can be tested as soon as possible. We will also be hiring Pure Eco Solutions to do a deep clean,” the post reads.
El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen, The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse and The Chasseur are also temporarily closed.