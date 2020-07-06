BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After around 10 years in business, the Osteria Da Amedeo restaurant in Baltimore’s Little Italy neighborhood is closing its doors.
The Italian restaurant and wine bar’s owners announced the closure on Facebook on Monday. In the post, owner Amedeo Ebrahimpour said it was a tough decision to make, calling the establishment, “not just a bar. It has been my family.”
“It has been a hard time for everyone, financially, emotionally, and physically. It practically put most of us in a survival mode,” Ebrahimpour wrote. “We at Osteria are not different. We tried to continue by opening for lunch on Saturdays and trying with outdoor seating, Still it is hard.
And a scary time for all of us as well.”
As for the building’s future, Ebrahimpour, who plans to work full-time in real estate, said he’s interested in selling it and the business or selling the business and renting the property.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Osteria Da Amedeo is the latest restaurant to announce its closure amid the coronavirus pandemic; last week, Ray Lewis-backed Lew Gambino’s posted on Facebook its doors had closed for good and Pen & Quill in Station North served its last customers on Friday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.