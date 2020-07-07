Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A jury trial in the case of a man accused of killing five people in an Annapolis newsroom in 2018 has been pushed back to December due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said the new trial dates for Jarrod Ramos are December 7 through 18, with jury selection happening on December 1 through 3.
In February, Ramos’ defense team was granted a delay until June. Prior to that, the trial had been set to begin in January.
Ramos has pleaded guilty but not responsible by reason of insanity in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom that left Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Robert Hiaasen, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith dead.