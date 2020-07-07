Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County has opened multiple cooling centers Tuesday due to the heat, the county said in a news release.
Temperatures across the region are expected to be in the low 90s with heat index values — a measure of warm it actually feels outside — being even higher.
The cooling centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following police stations:
- Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
- Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
- Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
- Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Water and restrooms will be available, but medical service and pet accommodations will not be.
In addition to the warm temperatures, Maryland could also see more storms on Tuesday.
