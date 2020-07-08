EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Two suspects have been charged in the May 30 murder of a 22-year-old man in Edgewood, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Diantae Williams, 22, and Shamel Ferebee, 20, both of Edgewood, were arrested hundreds of miles from the 600 block of Edgewood Road where the shooting took place.
Police in Greenville, North Carolina, arrested Ferebee without incident on July 1 following a traffic stop. Members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Williams in Newport on Tuesday.
The shooting left Christopher Smith with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He later died at an area hospital.
In a news release, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler thanked the multiple law enforcement agencies that cooperated to arrest the two suspects.
Both Williams and Ferebee are in custody awaiting extradition to Maryland, the sheriff’s office said.