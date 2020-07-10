CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop Below 400; Positive Test Rate Falls
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fay led to flooding in parts of Ocean City, Maryland, on Friday.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Worcester County, including Ocean City, until noon. A separate flood warning for the county runs until 3 p.m.

Officials report a number of delays or street closures due to heavy rain and flooding. Ocean City’s police department asked people to avoid driving on the south end of town, saying Philadelphia Avenue south of Dorchester Street is impassable and other areas may see flooding.

Those areas include parts of town south of 12th street, 7th and 8th streets, south of 2nd Street and St. Louis Avenue, the police department tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Maryland State Highway Administration said Route 90 between Old Ocean City Boulevard and U.S. Highway 113 closed due to the weather. It has since reopened.

Flooding also led to delays on the westbound Ocean City drawbridge on U.S. Highway 50.

Up the coast in Delaware, officials report some road flooding in Fenwick Island.

The National Weather Service said between three and six inches of rain fell on the area since midnight.

The storm also led the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to initiate red flag status banning swimming at Assateague State Park.

