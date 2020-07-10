OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fay led to flooding in parts of Ocean City, Maryland, on Friday.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Worcester County, including Ocean City, until noon. A separate flood warning for the county runs until 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Tracking Tropical Storm Fay: Flash Flood Warning Issued In Ocean City, Maryland

Officials report a number of delays or street closures due to heavy rain and flooding. Ocean City’s police department asked people to avoid driving on the south end of town, saying Philadelphia Avenue south of Dorchester Street is impassable and other areas may see flooding.

Those areas include parts of town south of 12th street, 7th and 8th streets, south of 2nd Street and St. Louis Avenue, the police department tweeted.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Due to the heavy rain, please avoid driving around the south end of town due to flooding. South of Dorchester St on Philadelphia Ave is impassable. We anticipate to see flooding at intersections south of around 12th St, 7-8th, south of 2nd St and St. Louis Ave. pic.twitter.com/FUfjjTz1lg — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the Maryland State Highway Administration said Route 90 between Old Ocean City Boulevard and U.S. Highway 113 closed due to the weather. It has since reopened.

UPDATE: Weather closure, Worcester County, MD 90 between Old Ocean City Boulevard and US 113. All lanes open. #mdtraffic #mdotnews dw — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) July 10, 2020

Flooding also led to delays on the westbound Ocean City drawbridge on U.S. Highway 50.

Flooding causing delays on the OC drawbridge in the westbound direction #WJZ pic.twitter.com/pkmlq2iLSV — Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) July 10, 2020

Up the coast in Delaware, officials report some road flooding in Fenwick Island.

Heavy rain has moved into Sussex County and road flooding is occurring at Route 1 and Route 54 in Fenwick Island.

Please use caution when traveling today! Wipers on = headlights on 🌧 #netde pic.twitter.com/OfS0vdOQhU — DelDOT (@DelawareDOT) July 10, 2020

The National Weather Service said between three and six inches of rain fell on the area since midnight.

The storm also led the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to initiate red flag status banning swimming at Assateague State Park.

ALERT: We have initiated RED FLAG status at Assateague State Park. Swimming is not permitted at this time. pic.twitter.com/xhvGQbO3ql — Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) July 10, 2020

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.