CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Back Over 400; Total Cases Top 71K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flash flood warning, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Ocean City, Talkers, tropical storm fay, Worcester County

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fay triggered a flash flood warning for Worcester County, including Ocean City, until 11 a.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire Eastern Shore through 4 p.m. with the bulk of the rain not expected to move out of Maryland until this evening.

Fay does mean mostly cloudy skies and some rain for the Baltimore area but the heaviest storms will stay to the East.

Fay has maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH with gusts between 20-30 MPH possible for the Eastern Shore.

As of 8 a.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Neighborhoods that could experience flash flooding is: Berlin, Newark, Ocean Pines, Ironshire, Whaleyville, Cedartown, Showell, Bishop, Public Landing and Bishopville.

Flooding already reported in the south part of town.

Comments

Leave a Reply