OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fay triggered a flash flood warning for Worcester County, including Ocean City, until 11 a.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire Eastern Shore through 4 p.m. with the bulk of the rain not expected to move out of Maryland until this evening.

Fay does mean mostly cloudy skies and some rain for the Baltimore area but the heaviest storms will stay to the East.

Fay has maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH with gusts between 20-30 MPH possible for the Eastern Shore.

As of 8 a.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area.

Tropical Storm #Fay is in control of our forecast today. While the #Baltimore area will see plenty of clouds and some rain from Fay, the bulk of the rain and gusty winds will stay east of the bay. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/LSdSBeTLAV — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 10, 2020

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Neighborhoods that could experience flash flooding is: Berlin, Newark, Ocean Pines, Ironshire, Whaleyville, Cedartown, Showell, Bishop, Public Landing and Bishopville.

Tropical Storm #Fay is tracking north at 10 MPH with maximum sustained winds at 50 MPH. The latest track shows the center of Fay moving just offshore of Delaware and then moving into New Jersey. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/agj6K1fdtu — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 10, 2020

Flooding already reported in the south part of town.