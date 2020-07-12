ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of Marylanders hospitalized due to the coronavirus remains nearly flat as the total number of positive cases topped 73,000, data released by the state’s health department Sunday shows.
Statewide, 73,109 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, up from 72,467 on Saturday.
Two additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 392. Of those, 278 are in acute care and 114 are in intensive care.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state also surpassed 800,000 COVID-19 tests conducted. Of those, 570,282 have come back negative. Maryland’s statewide positive test rate is 4.45 percent.
In total, 3,188 Marylanders have died from the virus, up nine from Saturday.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 73,109 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 807,926 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.45%.
Number of persons tested negative: 570,282
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,188 pic.twitter.com/73OqFO0nxL
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 12, 2020
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|216
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,514
|(202)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|8,489
|(352)
|13*
|Baltimore County
|8,797
|(474)
|22*
|Calvert
|449
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|336
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,217
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|527
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,517
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|217
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,598
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|26
|Harford
|1,279
|(62)
|3*
|Howard
|2,825
|(89)
|6*
|Kent
|204
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|15,727
|(721)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|19,713
|(689)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|290
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|700
|(51)
|Somerset
|99
|(3)
|Talbot
|185
|(4)
|Washington
|727
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,136
|(42)
|Worcester
|321
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
|1*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,277
|10-19
|3,975
|(1)
|20-29
|11,302
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|13,695
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|12,784
|(101)
|3*
|50-59
|11,323
|(249)
|13*
|60-69
|8,036
|(520)
|12*
|70-79
|5,066
|(783)
|20*
|80+
|4,651
|(1,461)
|76*
|Data not available
|(13)
|1*
|Female
|38,005
|(1,569)
|69*
|Male
|35,104
|(1,619)
|62*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|21,160
|(1,295)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,426
|(123)
|6*
|White (NH)
|14,797
|(1,357)
|67*
|Hispanic
|19,452
|(361)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,498
|(35)
|Data not available
|12,776
|(17)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.