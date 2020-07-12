ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of Marylanders hospitalized due to the coronavirus remains nearly flat as the total number of positive cases topped 73,000, data released by the state’s health department Sunday shows.

Statewide, 73,109 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, up from 72,467 on Saturday.

Two additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 392. Of those, 278 are in acute care and 114 are in intensive care.

The state also surpassed 800,000 COVID-19 tests conducted. Of those, 570,282 have come back negative. Maryland’s statewide positive test rate is 4.45 percent.

In total, 3,188 Marylanders have died from the virus, up nine from Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 216 (18) Anne Arundel 5,514 (202) 8* Baltimore City 8,489 (352) 13* Baltimore County 8,797 (474) 22* Calvert 449 (26) 1* Caroline 336 (3) Carroll 1,217 (113) 3* Cecil 527 (28) 1* Charles 1,517 (88) 2* Dorchester 217 (5) Frederick 2,598 (113) 7* Garrett 26 Harford 1,279 (62) 3* Howard 2,825 (89) 6* Kent 204 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,727 (721) 38* Prince George’s 19,713 (689) 23* Queen Anne’s 290 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 700 (51) Somerset 99 (3) Talbot 185 (4) Washington 727 (29) Wicomico 1,136 (42) Worcester 321 (17) 1* Data not available (15) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,277 10-19 3,975 (1) 20-29 11,302 (18) 1* 30-39 13,695 (42) 5* 40-49 12,784 (101) 3* 50-59 11,323 (249) 13* 60-69 8,036 (520) 12* 70-79 5,066 (783) 20* 80+ 4,651 (1,461) 76* Data not available (13) 1* Female 38,005 (1,569) 69* Male 35,104 (1,619) 62*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 21,160 (1,295) 49* Asian (NH) 1,426 (123) 6* White (NH) 14,797 (1,357) 67* Hispanic 19,452 (361) 8* Other (NH) 3,498 (35) Data not available 12,776 (17) 1*

